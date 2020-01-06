Jenny Laverty was able to enjoy the festive season in a size 12 dress after losing seven stone to drop from 19 stone 2lbs to 11 stone 13lbs in just 16 months.

Jenny joined her local Slimming World group in April 2018 after feeling unhappy about her size.

She said: "I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable - or both, in fact. With Slimming World it's completely different.

"When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now. Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I'm happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.

"I was happy to get out to Christmas parties now, whereas before I would make up an excuse not to go."

Jenny has now dropped from a size 26 dress size down to 12.

She added: "My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and lose weight.

"I still eat all my favourite meals, like roast dinners, curries and a burger and chips even. I just prepare and cook them differently now - and they taste so much better. I never have to miss out and I don't have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.

"I've picked up so many tips and healthy recipes from the other members at my Slimming World group, too."

As the weight started to come off, Jenny started to think about how active she was and she now loves table tennis and walking.

She said: "I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 16 months ago, there are so many amazing people in our group.

"I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I've realised that when people believe in you - and you believe in yourself - you can do anything you set your mind to.

"I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there's a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way - especially at Clare's Sticklepath School group."

Clare Mutch, who runs the Sticklepath group, added: "I'm so proud of Jenny. She's a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she's achieved is nothing short of incredible.

"She's a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women - and men - in Barnstaple to change their lives in the same way."

The Sticklepath group is held every Saturday at 7am, 9am and 11am at Sticklepath School, Woodville, Barnstaple. To join or find out more, call Clare on 07951 738890.