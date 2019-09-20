Shaun Tucker, aged 38, is alleged to have assaulted a neighbour outside their homes in Ebberley Lawn on August 18 this year.

He is also alleged to have had an illegally shortened shotgun in his home when it was searched by police after the incident.

Tucker, of Ebberley Lawn, Barnstaple, denied assault by battery, threatening to damage property, and possession of a 12-gauge single-barrelled shotgun which was a prohibited weapon because its barrel was less than 30 centimetres.

Judge David Evans set a trial date of April 8 next year and released Tucker on bail.