The See Hear Centre in Barnstaple needs a new home

Published: 9:00 AM February 8, 2021

The See Hear Centre in Barnstaple needs to move to a new home by the end of March - can you help? - Credit: Living Options

The See Hear Centre in Barnstaple needs to find a new home by the end of March.

For 17 years the centre in Alexandra Road has offered free help and advice for people living with sight or hearing loss and tinnitus.

Now the Living Options Devon charity which runs the service needs to find a new Barnstaple premises and is hoping that someone in the town can help.

Jenny Newburn at Living Options said they had a lot of specialist sight and hearing improvement equipment and the new premises would need to have space where this could be safely stored.

The See Hear Centre helps people with sight or hearing loss through free help and advice as well as the opportunity to try out specialist equipment - Credit: Living Options

In addition to some sort of office space for staff, they would hope to have somewhere that could serve as an exchange for people that come in to borrow equipment, when face-to-face visits are allowed again.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown the service is currently provided over the phone or online, but eventually the See Hear Centre hopes to see clients again.

Jenny Newburn helping a client try out different sight equipment at the See Hear Centre - Credit: Living Options

Jenny said: “Often people come because of the equipment and then when they are here they get some support and information.

“We don’t actually sell anything, we are not a shop, but people can try things out and then take it home and see if it works for them. Then we try and point them in the right direction where they can buy these things if they wish to.

“It is imperative for the service to continue that we find a new home.

“Our elderly population will increase in the coming years so we are working really hard with Devon County Council to ensure we are still here to support the sight and hearing needs of North Devon and Torridge residents.

“We have a couple of options, however, if anyone has any suggestions regarding a possible Barnstaple based premises for us please do get in touch.”

If you know of a premises in North Devon that might be suitable for the sight and hearing team, they would like to hear from you, with all suggestions welcome.

You can contact the team by calling 01392 459222 or email info@livingoptions.org or text 07856 426940.