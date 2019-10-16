As part of its ongoing commitment to volunteering in the local community, the firm's Barnstaple staff took a day out of the office to paint, decorate and give a new lease of life to the Sea Cadets' HQ on Rolle Quay.

A team of nine spent the day painting the interior walls, skirting and door frames of three classrooms at TS Valiant, which are used by the Sea Cadets for training purposes in the colder winter months when they are not on the water.

Organised with the help of officer in charge Victoria Dingley - who kindly provided bacon rolls on arrival, coffee and biscuits and lunch while the walls dried - the day resulted in the transformation of the classrooms.

James Welton, partner at Simpkins Edwards' Barnstaple office, said: "The Sea Cadets are very close to our hearts. Each year they support us with our annual Really Big Quiz, which has raised over £27,000 for local causes since it began in 2009, and is due to take place on 13th November this year.

"Giving something back to the Sea Cadets is a huge honour, and it was great to see the three tired looking classrooms transformed by a fresh coat of magnolia paint, a striking blue feature wall with navy gloss for the skirting and doorways."

Victoria Dingley and Paul Cooper, chairman of Barnstaple Sea Cadets, thanked the team, saying: "We're grateful for all the hours your team spent redecorating the classrooms. Without your help we would not have been able to brighten up our facilities for the benefit of our young people.

"We're also grateful to Crown Decorating Centre (Pottington), who donated the paint, and to Steve Bright, Terry Chapple and Butch Yeo, who each provided financial support. Together, the makeover gives the Sea Cadets and the volunteers who teach them a smart, new and light environment to educate and learn in."