Scott Cinema announced it will be closed from Wednesday (March 18) for ‘an undisclosed period’.

In a statement it said staff would be paid their regular wages while its cinemas, which include the four-screen cinema in Boutport Street, are closed.

Those who have booked tickets will be contacted for a refund to be arranged, and the cinema foyer will be open from 10am until 2pm from Wednesday to Saturday, March 21, and 5pm until 7pm on Monday and Tuesday (March 23-24) for customers needing a cash refund.

The statement said: “There’s a great line up of blockbuster films, independent movies and event cinema coming to the big screen later in the year. Your local cinema will certainly need your support when we are able to re-open, and we look forward to welcoming you.

“As a line in a movie once said, ‘We’ll be back’.”

A number of upcoming films set for release this spring have already been pushed back due to the pandemic, with new James Bond film No Time to Die and horror sequel A Quiet Place 2 among the blockbusters to be delayed.