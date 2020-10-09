The Park Community School in Barnstaple wrote to parents on Thursday (October 8) after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The letter from headteacher Gareth Roscoe said the student was present in the school for a ‘short period of time’ on Monday.

It said a ‘small number of students’ may have been in close contact with them, and they have been advised to self-isolate.

The school remains open as normal and children should continue to attend if they are feeling well.

Mr Roscoe’s letter said: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“Through conversations and our internal tracking systems we have identified a small number of students who may have been in close contact with the individual.

“We have already contacted these parents by telephone and students have been advised to isolate for 14 days.

“The student who has tested positive was only present in school for a short period of time. They have not been in school since Monday lunch time reducing the likelihood of ‘direct contact’ with other students and staff.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”