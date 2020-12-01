When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?

Published: 2:15 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 9:19 AM December 15, 2020

Santa and his sleigh will be out with Barnstaple Round Table around the town this December. Picture: BRT - Credit: Archant

No pandemic will keep the Barnstaple Round Table Santa sleigh from making its annual festive tour of the town, starting this week.

The sleigh is always a welcome sight at Christmas and begins its schedule this year this Saturday, December 5 from 3.30pm with visits to the Sticklepath and Fremington areas.

But there are some changes and spectators have been asked not to approach Santa and his helpers as they pass, but where possible to stay on their own properties.

Residents have though been urged to cheer, wave and make as much noise as possible as well as dress up in their flashiest Christmas accessories.

Darren ‘Gonz’ Trick, chairman of Barnstaple Round Table, said: “This year has been a very difficult year for everyone with many events being cancelled, as a club we thought it would be very important to bring some festive cheer to the good people of Barnstaple and the surrounding areas.

You may also want to watch:

“This year we are having to make several changes including merging some routes, not having so many charity collectors due to the ongoing social distancing rules.”

If you wish to donate this year, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barnstaplesantasleigh and you can track Santa at www.barnstapleroundtable.com/santa.

Barnstaple Santa’s Sleigh schedule

Saturday, December 5, Sticklepath and Fremington 3.30pm;

Sunday, December 6, Whiddon Valley 3.30pm;

Tuesday, December 8, Gorwell and Silverleat 5pm;

Thursday, December 10, Forches and town centre (residential) 5pm;

Saturday, December 12, Roundswell B and Brynsworthy Park 3.30pm;

Sunday, December 13, Landkey and lower Newport 3.30pm;

Tuesday, December 15, upper Newport 5pm;

Thursday, December 17, Roundswell A and Tower View 5pm.