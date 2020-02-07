A Barnstaple Roundtable Santa Sleigh cheque is presented to Lisa Wallis of ChemoHero. A Barnstaple Roundtable Santa Sleigh cheque is presented to Lisa Wallis of ChemoHero.

Each year members of Barnstaple and District Roundtable take Santa and his helpers around the town on successive nights throughout December.

Cheques were presented to 10 charities and local organisations at a presentation night held at Lilico's by club chairman Paul Fryer.

He said: "I'm immensely proud of what we have achieved and would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the Santa Sleigh.

"Special thanks goes to our sponsors, Redrow Homes, Positive Sparks, The Voice and Adam and his team at Barnstaple Nissan in Pottington for loaning us a Nissan Navara so we could tow the Santa sleigh in comfort."

Neville Pope of Children's Hospice South West receives a Barnstaple Roundtable Santa Sleigh cheque from chairman Paul Fryer. Neville Pope of Children's Hospice South West receives a Barnstaple Roundtable Santa Sleigh cheque from chairman Paul Fryer.

The key charities helped this year include, Chemo Hero, Children's Hospice South West, Encompass South West as well as worthy causes that make a difference, from Saunton Sands Surf Life Saving Club, Barnstaple Swimming Club, North Devon Roller Derby, Fremington Youth Football Club and Barnstaple Women's Rugby Club.

Mr Fryer added: "My biggest thanks goes to the residents and people of Barnstaple and the North Devon in helping to make this possible through their generosity and support and we have already started planning for this Christmas in making the sleigh even better for the people of Barnstaple."

Roundtable is aimed at men between the ages of 18 to 45 who might be involved in professional services or trades and want to give something back to their community.

The Barnstaple club is looking to recruit new members - if you are interested email barnstapleroundtable271@gmail.com .

The Barnstaple Roundtable Santa Sleigh cheque is presented to Barnstaple Women's Rugby. The Barnstaple Roundtable Santa Sleigh cheque is presented to Barnstaple Women's Rugby.