The annual fireworks display at Barnstaple Rugby Club could be seen from aroudn the town. Picture: www.howardthomson.co.uk The annual fireworks display at Barnstaple Rugby Club could be seen from aroudn the town. Picture: www.howardthomson.co.uk

The display has been held at Barnstaple Rugby Club for more than 50 years, taking place on the first Sunday in November.

Around 2,000 people regularly attended previous displays and organisers usually expected to raise around £5,000 to help good causes.

Darren Trick, chairman of Barnstaple Round Table said: “It has been a difficult decision to make as it is one of our main fundraisers.

“Hopefully, we will be back in 2021 with an even bigger display for the people of Barnstaple to enjoy.”

The focus of the club is now preparing for the Santa Sleigh which goes around all the areas of Barnstaple on different nights in the run up to Christmas.

Barnstaple Round Table are always on the lookout for new members and is open to men between the ages of 18 to 45 plus – to find out more, email info@barnstapleroundtable.co.uk .