The display hosted by Barnstaple Round Table will once again take place at Barnstaple Rugby Club in Mill Road and gates open at 5.30pm, with the display starting at 7pm.

Organisers have promised this year's display from The Two Tiger fireworks display team again will prove to be another showstopper, with the theme of the Moon landings.

Barnstaple Round Table chairman, Paul Fryer said: "Each year we raise money for local worthwhile charities in the Barnstaple and surrounding areas and each year that need gets greater.

"We have on average around 2,000 people in attendance at the display and I would like to thank both Barnstaple Rugby Club, The Two Tiger fireworks display team and Round Table members in Barnstaple, Bideford and Ilfracombe in helping to make the event the success it is."

Last year the display raised more than £5,000 for local charities and tickets for the event can be pre-booked by visiting the Barnstaple Round Table Facebook page.