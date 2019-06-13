On Tuesday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 25, members of the community will be able to get professional advice from industry experts.

The session on June 18 begins at 9am and runs until 3pm. Among the guest specialists will be paving specialists CED Stone, Stonemarket and Pavestone, composite decking manufacturer Trex, artificial grass expert Namgrass and fencing supplier Grange.

There will also be a free hog roast for visitors to enjoy.

The session on June 25 begins at 7.30am and will last until 11.30am. Speaking at the event will be representatives from Worcester Boilers.

They will demonstrate their new range and talk to victors about the importance of maintaining a boiler system.

Speaking on both events, branch manager at RGB Barnstaple Lee Kift said: "We're delighted to be continuing our series of expert demonstration mornings and look forward to welcoming trades people and homeowners who would like to find out more about some of the leading products on the market."

The Barnstaple branch of RGB Building Supplies is located on Pottington Business Park.