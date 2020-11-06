The rugby club’s pitch at Pottington Road has been painted with 31 poppies, representing two teams and a referee in formation.

The stunning display was the idea of head groundsman Trevor Wayborn, who thought the pitch’s proximity to Taw Bridge would make it an appropriate place for a Remembrance tribute.

Trevor said: “I’ve worked and played with many ex-servicemen and current servicemen and thought it would be a great tribute to make it into two opposition rugby teams with the referee in the middle.

“Unfortunately a lot of people have died in wars, and in each of them there are always two sides. We thought it would be a great tribute to do it that way.”

The incredible tribute took the club’s four volunteer ground staff four hours to put together before it was filmed by Tim Cox of Barricane Solutions.

The video has been shared widely, and Trevor said he had been ‘blown away’ by the response it has generated.

“It’s unbelievable that something out of our small little community in North Devon has made it as far as New Zealand,” he said.

“We thought it would be a great thing for the local community. There are no poppy services or things like that this year, and we are in the middle of a lockdown, although we didn’t know that at the time.

“We thought it would be a great place to do it as people drive over the bridge and see it, and that it would be a fantastic thing for the community during this really tricky time.

“Normally we would be playing rugby at this time of year and we just wouldn’t be able to do something like this.”