A man in his 80s was left with multiple cuts and bruises after he was in collision involving a car in Park Lane on November 10 at around 12.10pm.

He was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Police said a 40-year-old man from Barnstaple had been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as for possession of cannabis.

He has been released while police carry out an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any details about a small black car alleged to be involved is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference CR/101769/19 or email 101@dc.police.uk.