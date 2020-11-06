The centre at Seven Brethren is one of six earmarked for improvement by DCC, which is responsible for household waste recycling centres across the county.

The provision of a new site in Barnstaple is the lowest priority of the six, and the only site earmarked in North Devon, with Tavistock, Newton Abbot, Cullompton, Tiverton and Willand area, Honiton, and Kingsbridge, Totnes and Dartmouth area all deemed to be in greater need of new facilities.

It is part of a new improvement strategy, which outlines how centres can be upgraded over the next 10-to-15 years.

It is expected upgrades in Barnstaple would come towards the end of that time period.

The strategy will go before DCC’s cabinet when it meets on Wednesday (November 11) and is recommended for approval.

The report to cabinet from Meg Booth, the council’s chief officer for highways, infrastructure, development and waste, said the site at Seven Brethren was ‘outdated’ and ‘poorly configured’.

She added: “Significant housing growth that is occurring/proposed in the area is also impacting on capacity which will get worse over time.

“Whilst the site manages to just cope at present, it is envisaged that a new site will be required towards the end of the 10-15-year period that this strategy covers.”

Sites in Bideford, Holsworthy, Torrington, Ilfracombe and South Molton are all considered adequate for the next 15 years.