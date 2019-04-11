The Extinction Rebellion 'Rebel Riders of the Eco-pocalypse' make their way across the Longbridge in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin The Extinction Rebellion 'Rebel Riders of the Eco-pocalypse' make their way across the Longbridge in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Rebel Riders of the Eco-pocalypse from Extinction Rebellion North Devon and other South West groups set off from Barnstaple this morning (Thursday, April 11) on the next leg of their journey to London.

On Wednesday afternoon they travelled in a ‘go slow’ through Barnstaple and over the Longbridge to raise awareness of their campaign calling on the Government to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

Traffic in town was actually quite light for once and the cyclists did not go that slow, so disruption was minimal, although one or two irate motorists still let their feelings be known.

The group of more than a dozen riders were met at the town square by North Devon XR members.

Extinction Rebellion is campaigning for the Government to declare a climate emergency and is prepared to use a range of measures including non-violent civil disobedience to make its voice heard.

Euan McPhee is part of the group riding from Falmouth to London, aiming to arrive on April 15 in time for the ‘International Rebellion’, which is aiming to bring the capital to a halt.

He said of the North Devon leg of the ride: “It was very good, an excellent day.

“Three of us set out from Falmouth on Monday and it’s been growing and meeting more people all along the way.

“We hope to bring London to a standstill and hopefully it won’t require any great effort by ourselves because there will be so many of us.

“For me, the critical thing is it’s a non-violent direct action. I think this is so important I am prepared to put myself on the line but it has to be peaceful.”