Last month's quiz raised £2,991 for Age Concern Barnstaple and the town's See Hear Centre.

The event marked the 10th anniversary of organisers and hosts Simpkins Edwards raising money for the Mayor of Barnstaple's charities.

In its 10 years it has raised more than £30,000.

This year's event saw 33 teams test their knowledge, with Locals at Work walking away with the trophy.

Mayor of Barnstaple Alan Rennles said: "I would like to pay tribute to Simpkins Edwards, organisers of the Really Big Quiz for the past decade. With their help, we have brought businesses and individuals together for the benefit of charities both in Barnstaple and across North Devon.

"We look forward to next year and to continuing this wonderful charitable event for many years to come."

The next Barnstaple Really Big Quiz will be held on November 11 2020, at the Barnstaple Hotel.