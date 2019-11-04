The annual event is organised by Simpkins Edwards and has raised more than £27,000 in nine years for the Barnstaple mayor's chosen charities and it is hoped this next one at the Barnstaple Hotel will take the total above £30,000.

This year the charities include Age Concern Barnstaple and the See Hear Centre, Barnstaple.

More than 20 teams have already signed up but there is still time to out your own team into the event.

As last year, James Morrish of Kivells will be on hand to announce the winners of the raffle, auction off items, provide plenty of laughs and encourage guests to part with a pound in a hilarious game of chance: Heads or Tails.

To register a team, visit https://www.simpkinsedwards.co.uk/event/really-big-quiz-barnstaple-2019/. The entry fee is £50 per team and each team can have up to five members. The fee includes a light buffet.