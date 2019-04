The market took a brief haitus but will be back on the second Sunday of every month.

To relaunch, this month is the special Food and Craft Market, from 9.30am-3.30pm in Barnstaple Pannier Market.

Enjoy some local produce and street food as well as arts and crafts from Devon artisans.

There will also be free entry and live msuic for all to enjoy.

All profits from the event will go to North Devon Hospice.