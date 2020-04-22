Personal messages posted on the Race for Life board. Picture: Rebekah Taylor Personal messages posted on the Race for Life board. Picture: Rebekah Taylor

Organisers have rescheduled the five kilometre event at Rock Park from June 28 to Sunday, August 30.

Those who have already signed up for the Race for Life event in June can transfer their entry to the new August date and entries are also open for more people to join.

Once again the fundraiser is inviting men, women and children to take part, moving away from its earlier ‘women only’ format.

Sophie Heath, Cancer Research UK event manager for Devon, said: “We’re sending a heartfelt message to everyone to seize the opportunity and come join us to Race for Life in Barnstaple.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we are listening to the advice and guidance of the UK Government carefully.

“While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising.”

Since it began, Race for Life around the country has raised more than £890million.

If you’d like to take part this August, go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.