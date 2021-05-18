Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021

The Rolle Quay Inn in Barnstaple is celebrating the completion of a £100,000 face lift and is inviting families, young adults and former regulars to come and take a look and enjoy some relaxation as we finally come out of lockdown.

Landlord Mike Powell, who has been at the Rolle Quay Inn for the last four and a half years, has, with the help of his family, given the pub a new lease of life over the last year.

The new look pub boasts a fresh layout, a new chef with a new menu, accommodation, a brand-new bar area with two booths, a restructured sports bar area, new furniture and carpets, refurbished outside space including a BBQ kitchen, new real ales, a new function room and gin lovers can choose from 19 different varieties of their favourite spirit.

The new look bar area - Credit: Archant

Landlord Mike Powell said: “When we went into lockdown last year, we had the idea to take down some walls and move some partition walls to really open up the space.

“We moved away from the old dark wood and red towards a more contemporary feel. We’re looking to appeal to a much wider audience. We would love to see more families and younger adults visiting the pub.”

Mike and the team at the Rolle Quay Inn are keen to change the image of the pub and welcome new people, particularly young adults who perhaps have not tried the pub before.

The new look bar area - Credit: Archant

Alongside the impressive make over Mike has set up regular offers, including a Steak Night deal which includes two steak dinners and a bottle of wine for a very reasonable £25.

Mike added: “We’ve got different offers on every week and we’ve got a new menu and a new chef.

“If you haven’t visited the Rolle Quay Inn before or if it has been a little while since your last visit why not try us out as we come out of lockdown. We’re a real family pub welcoming people of all ages, why not come down and enjoy a carvery with us one Sunday.

The Rolle Quay Inn now has a function room - Credit: Archant

“What was the skittle alley is now a fully kitted out function room with full leather sofas, led lighting and TVs but don’t worry the skittle alley can be set up when needed.”