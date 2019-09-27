Reform Fitness will be hosting the Prowler Push for the second year running on Saturday, November 9, in aid of Everything Ellie and ChemoHero.

Last year the event raised more than £3,000 for the two charities, with hundreds of people attending, and this year organisers are hoping to top this.

The idea of the challenge is to keep the 'prowler' - a weighted sled - moving for the full 12-hours, with teams of up to 12 people taking on 20-minute slots.

The event will run from 8am to 8pm, with a special children's hour from 2pm to 3pm.

There will also be massages, children's activities, and tasty treats from Bake and Brew during the day and Loaded Desserts in the evening.

Steve Sanger, owner of Reform Fitness, said: "You don't have to be fit or strong to take part, just willing to give it a go and have a laugh.

"Last year we collectively pushed 4,760 lengths of the gym - that's a grand total of 60 miles, or the same distance from Barnstaple to Glastonbury.

"We're now on the lookout for teams to come down and join in - but hurry, spaces are already going fast."

Lisa Wallis, ChemoHero founder, said: "Last year the atmosphere at the Prowler Push was incredible and we can't wait to do it all again this year.

"We're hoping to see lots of returning faces and new ones too, all pushing to help raise money to support more chemotherapy patients in North Devon."

Rhiane Easton, of Everything Ellie, added: "The support last year was amazing.

"Any money raised will help towards the upkeep of Ellie's Lodge and enhancing the experience for families of children on long term treatment, or those whose child or parent face a terminal diagnosis, and bereaved families.

"We can't wait to get pushing and see if we can beat last year's total. Come on down and join in the fun."

The Prowler Push will take place at Reform Fitness in Roundswell on Saturday, November 9, 8am-8pm. Entry is £5 per person.

Any massage therapists interested in donating their time for the event can contact Steve on info@reformnorthdevon.com.

Register your team at: https://reformnorthdevon.com/prowlerpush2019 .

Donate online at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Reform12hourprowlerpush .

