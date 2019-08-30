Organiser North Devon Labour said more than 200 people attended the Anti Prorogation - Defend our Democracy protest on Thursday, August 29 against the decision.

Mr Johnson has been given approval by the Queen for parliament oit be 'prorogued' from the second week of September until October 14 - just 17 days before the UK is scheduled to exit the EU.

The Barnstaple protest was one of several similar events happening around the country and so far 1.6million people have signed a petition against the prorogation.

The Barnstaple gathering heard speeches from Mark Cann of North Devon Labour, David Worden from the Liberal Democrats, Teresa Tinsley from Devon for Europe, Liz Wood from the Green Party and Barnstaple mayor Alan Rennles.

The protest in Barnstaple against Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament. Picture: Simon Ellery The protest in Barnstaple against Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament. Picture: Simon Ellery

Then the crowd moved to the offices of North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones, where Mr Cann read from a letter to Mr Heaton-Jones condemning the 'unprecedented and unnecessary' prorogation of parliament.

It said: 'This action deprives the electorate of the opportunity to have their representatives hold their government to account.

'We are appalled at the recklessness of the Prime Minister, who talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend Parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit. This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy'.

People at the Barnstaple protest against the suspension of parliament. Picture: North Devon Labour Party People at the Barnstaple protest against the suspension of parliament. Picture: North Devon Labour Party