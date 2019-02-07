The former Prezzo restaurant in Barnstaple High Street. Picture: Sarah Howells The former Prezzo restaurant in Barnstaple High Street. Picture: Sarah Howells

Alehouse South West Ltd has applied for a premises license for a new bar called Latitude 48, allowing it to supply alcohol and put on live entertainment at the High Street site.

If approved, the new bar would open this summer, serving craft beers and ciders and artisan spirits.

As well as live music and entertainment, there are plans for retro games such as pinball machines and a shuffleboard.

The man behind the bar is director Liam Fairlie who, among other events companies, runs the mobile bar FlyBar.

Liam said the High Street premises was the ‘natural progression’, and added he wants Latitude 48 to be ‘more engaging and interactive’.

“It’s been in the planning for quite a few years,” he said.

“It started off as a micropub which was going to be quite a small affair but at each step we’ve got bigger and bigger until we’ve ended up here.

As well as craft and artisan drinks, Latitude 48 has plans for a restaurant which will bring something fresh every few weeks, with street food vendors and mobile caterers taking on ‘kitchen takeovers’.

Liam said: “We’re bringing in craft beers, ales and ciders, all of which will be independently sourced, right down to spirits.

“We’ll have a street food co-op invited to pitch up for two to four weeks and have a kitchen takeover.

“So it might be steak one week then sea food, then Mexican. The food will change as often as the alcohol and drinks.

“There’s nothing like it in this area. You get proper street food areas in cities but nothing like this in Barnstaple, or Devon as far as I can see.

“People are crying out for independent people and I think they are getting fed up with bigger corporations which are closing down in their droves.”

The High Street building has been empty since Prezzo closed in April 2018.

The Barnstaple restaurant was one of 94 earmarked for closure as the company underwent a company voluntary arrangement.