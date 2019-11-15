Two weeks of collecting inside the store at the Rose Lane (Whiddon Valley) Tesco has raised an amazing £6,922.19, which is £2,500 more than last year.

The Tesco Extra store in Station Road also raised £6,632.

Ken Hartnoll, Barnstaple RBL branch president and poppy appeal organiser for 2019 said: "The generosity of the public has been fantastic this year, people have been putting in £5, £10 or £20 notes.

"Barnstaple Air Cadets were at Rose Lane for the first and second weekends and raised £1,908 out of the total."

Mr Hartnoll thanked Tesco, legion members Tony and Irene Cross, Brian Pearce and the air cadets as well as Petroc students who helped out.

Pamela Murch, the Tesco Rose Lane community champion added: "It was just a pleasure to accommodate them. We see a tremendous response from the customers, in fact I think we have some come in especially to see Ken and the team."

The final poppy appeal total for the area is unlikely to be known for several weeks.