The existing Barnstaple Police Station in North Walk. Picture: Matt Smart The existing Barnstaple Police Station in North Walk. Picture: Matt Smart

The council’s planning committee unanimously approved a change of use for the former Barum Auto Parts building in Seven Brethren for use as a new station on Wednesday (June 10).

The new station is intended as a temporary facility while the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and Devon and Cornwall Police explore options for a new operating base for North Devon.

The change of use is in place until the end of June 2025.

Police are having to move out of their existing station at North Walk after it was decided that repairing the deteriorating roof was not financially viable.

The Seven Brethren station will be an operational patrol base, with desk space for up to 154 staff, interview rooms, meeting rooms and a front office.

A self-contained custody unit will be within the site with a secure perimeter fence.

The approval was moved by Councillor Joe Tucker and seconded by Councillor David Knight, who said: “I think it’s vital to resolve this situation, and as it is only a temporary measure with no other solution, we have to support the recommendation of approval.”

Speaking in April, North and West Devon Superintendent Toby Davies said the prospective base will give the police a ‘strong, visible presence’ in the town centre.

He said: “We have been working hard to identify suitable options that could be delivered within the challenging timescales.

“I am hugely appreciative of the high level of support and flexibility shown by partner agencies in North Devon which has made this task all the more easier.

“The old Barum Auto Parts building is well placed to respond to the demands of our area and provides a strong, visible presence within the town centre. This site will include a public enquiry office and provide an accessible means of contact within an area of high footfall.

“The Seven Brethren site does not have quite enough space to house all of our policing functions, so we will be relocating some of our specialist functions to the Roundswell site. This site is pretty much ready to go and will meet the needs of those policing functions.

“Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic I am confident that we will be able to make this move happen without there being any noticeable impact on the service we provide for our communities.”