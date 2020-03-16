PC Lee Adamson and his dog Grommit have been selected to compete at Nottingham in May after scoring 908 points out of a possible 1,000 to be ranked as top dogs at the regionals.

The pair scored higher than the current national champion.

The regional trials saw dogs and handlers from six police forces in the South West and Wales compete, having their tracking, search, agility and public order skills put to the test.

PC Adamson said: 'Grommit and I are really looking forward to competing at what will be the 60th National Police Dog Trials.

'Not only is it an opportunity to demonstrate the fantastic skills and abilities of our dogs here in Devon and Cornwall, but also to learn from other handlers across the country.'

Also attending the national trials from Devon and Cornwall is PC Mark Pomery and his police dog Ronnie who are based at Bodmin.

Chief Inspector Heather Dixey, head of the dog section for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: 'In our pursuit of excellence, these trials both regionally and nationally give us a great opportunity to showcase the skills of our fantastic dogs and handlers who work tirelessly to keep the communities of Devon and Cornwall safe.

'All of the activities the dogs and handlers are tested on represent real life scenarios they face when policing, so being successful at these events is a huge testament to the support they can provide to other police colleagues in bringing offenders to justice.

'I'd like to wish Lee, Grommit, Mark and Ronnie the best of luck at the national trials.'