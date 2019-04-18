The area near Barnstaple Parish Church was cordoned off by police. The area near Barnstaple Parish Church was cordoned off by police.

Police, ambulance and Devon Air Ambulance attended the incident near the high street, which happened on Wednesday (April 17) at around 6pm.

The man is thought to have fallen from a railing at Barnstaple Parish Church. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police cordoned off the area while the man was treated. He was later taken to North Devon District Hospital.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall police said: “We were informed by ambulance at around 6:20pm of a man having fallen around 25 feet after scaling a railing at Barnstaple Parish Church.

“A local man in his 50s was later taken to North Devon District Hospital with head and pelvic injuries not thought to be life-threatening.”