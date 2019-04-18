Police, ambulance and Devon Air Ambulance attended the incident near the high street, which happened on Wednesday (April 17) at around 6pm. The man is thought to have fallen from a railing at Barnstaple Parish Church. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police cordoned off the area while the man was treated. He was later taken to North Devon District Hospital. A statement from Devon and Cornwall police said: We were informed by ambulance at around 6:20pm of a man having fallen around 25 feet after scaling a railing at Barnstaple Parish Church. A local man in his 50s was later taken to North Devon District Hospital with head and pelvic injuries not thought to be life-threatening.