It reopens for the first time since lockdown with two markets, on Friday and Saturday at 9am, with a raft of Covid-19 measures in place to protect shoppers.

North Devon Council has been working hard to ensure Covid-compliant trading conditions, with a new one-way system, more space between stalls, hand sanitising stations and contactless payment where possible.

Councillor Malcolm Prowse said: “The reopening of Barnstaple Pannier Market is another step towards getting the economy of North Devon fully open again.

“Many of our traders have continued trading during the closure, but there is nothing quite like being back in the market with your fellow traders and customers.

“The new regulations will ensure the market is as safe as possible, and our friendly market staff will be available to help with any queries customers have.

“We ask that customers continue to follow social distancing guidelines and practices when visiting the market, to help with this, at busier times, visitor numbers may be restricted for a short while as customers finish their shopping.

“Our officers will be monitoring and reviewing restrictions at the market frequently so that any necessary changes can be made so life at the market can return to as normal as possible, as soon as possible.”

Ward member Cllr Robbie Mack added: “Barnstaple Pannier Market is an important part of the town centre and our local economy.

“I want to give a big thanks to Hannah Harrington from the Town Centre Management team, staff members and of course the market traders for making it possible to reopen.

“Please support local suppliers, keep supply lines short and shop safely in our pannier market.”

Stay up-to-date with market news on the Barnstaple Pannier Market Facebook page and the North Devon Council website.