Vision seeks to transform Barnstaple's 'loss making' Pannier Market

Published: 4:19 PM January 29, 2021

An artist's impression of how Butchers Row and Barnstaple Pannier Market might appear if proposals to improve the area go ahead - Credit: NDC

Proposals to turn around the ‘loss making’ Barnstaple Pannier Market and ensure its success helps ensure the survival of the town centre are set to be explored.

When it meets on Monday, February 1, North Devon Council’s strategy and resources committee is being asked to approve £10,000 to appoint consultants to carry out a detailed review of the market and the opportunities available.

The report to the meeting says the market is running at a loss and doing nothing is not an option.

The council wants to look at how to ensure its future, make it commercially successful and maximise the large space to ensure it can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

The market and surrounds is part of the council’s £6.5million bid to the Future High Streets Fund for a major revamp of Butchers Row, Queen Street and Boutport Street.

It has been awarded the cash subject to agreeing details with the Government by February.

The plans consist of four projects focused on establishing a new ‘Markets Quarter’ in Barnstaple. The funding would address the derelict listed building and facade in Boutport Street by redeveloping it into a new ‘gateway’ linking Queen Street car park to Butcher’s Row, which would be pedestrianised.

The Barnstaple Vision document suggests the market, Guildhall and Butchers Row be transformed into a new cultural and commercial heart.

This includes regenerating the market, repair and refurbishment of the Guildhall plus glazing of the arched entrances onto Butchers Row.

The Vision suggests transforming the former abattoir site to establish a new creative community, converting existing buildings and adding new studios around a new public space of the former Corn Exchange to provide further studio space and a new ‘art cafe’.

In his report to the February 1 meeting, council officer Mike Tichford said: “The Barnstaple Vision report highlights the importance of the town’s heritage assets and the important role they can play in the town’s future and both the Vision and the Cultural Assets Review recognise the Pannier Market building as the heart of the town centre,”

“The Future High Street Fund monies provide a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to reflect on the advice contained in the reports we have commissioned, endorsed by consultation, and to transform the Pannier Market, which in turn will have a transformational impact on our town centre.”

Eight issues around the Pannier Market area need to be addressed, his report says.

This includes repair and conservation work to the historic fabric of the market and refurbishment of the current archways with sliding doors on to Butchers Row, which create a draughty atmosphere inside.

The size of the market hall can sometimes work against its successful operation and its single open space does not provide opportunity for different uses.

The public right of way cutting through the hall also creates a draughty wind tunnel effect inside, which together with the archways and lack of light do not make the best internal environment for users and visitors.