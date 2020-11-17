Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Tony Gussin Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Tony Gussin

The first one day small market for essential items took place on Friday, November 13 and following a warm welcome from residents will continue throughout the lockdown on November 20 and 27.

Doors are open from 9am until 4pm and will help residents living near to town access essential supplies including vegetables, hardware, spices, meat and cakes.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, says: “I’m delighted that this initiative to open the market for essential items was a success.

“It is really important for us to have the market open as much as possible for the regular customers who live nearby so that they can still access these items.

“For our valued traders, having this opportunity helps to keep them going though the current lockdown too, until a time in the not to distant future when market life can return to our new normal.

“Many local businesses that are still operating during lockdown have been listed on our new Lockdown Shopping Directory as part of our Live Love Local campaign.

Find the directory at www.northdevon.gov.uk/lockdown-shopping .