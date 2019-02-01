Nathan De Asha, who performs with the nickname The Prophecy and runs his own body building studio in Liverpool, is alleged to have supplied the class C drugs in 2017.

Richard and Georgina Green, operators of Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple, are accused of possessing the steroids with intent to supply them.

The pair are also facing other charges relating to cocaine and he is also alleged to have had a bag of cash hidden in the boiler room of the gym.

The cases all arise from a series of police drug raids in August 2017 at the Pain and Gain fitness studio, which is on an industrial estate at Braunton Road, Barnstaple, and three other locations.

All three accused appeared at Exeter Crown Court today (Friday, February 1).

Richard Green, aged 48, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, denied possession with intent to supply cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), and steroids and acquiring and concealing criminal property.

Georgina Green, aged 42, of the same address, denied the last two offences. She is also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, but was not arraigned.

De Asha, aged 32, of Grange Lane, Gateacre, is not involved in any of the more serious allegations of class A drug dealing but is alleged to have sent a parcel of steroids which was seized in the raids.

De Asha appeared by video link from Liverpool Crown Court. He denied supplying Class C steroids between March 1 and August 24, 2017.

He is rated as one of the top seven professional body builders in the world and won the Lou Ferrigno Hulk competition in 2016 and California and New York Pro competitions last year.

He competes under the auspices of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, which operates under the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA and has a zero tolerance policy to steroids.

Judge David Evans adjourned all the cases for a five day trial at Exeter Crown Court on July 22. He released all the defendants on bail.