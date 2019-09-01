Debbie White with her Queen's Nurse certificate. Debbie White with her Queen's Nurse certificate.

Debbie White was presented with her Queen's Nurse badge and certificate by chief nursing officer for England, Dr Ruth May, at an awards ceremony in London.

The title is awarded to community nurses who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to patient care and nursing practice.

Debbie said: "I am so proud to be awarded the title of Queens's Nurse - it is a real honour and is so humbling. The title embodies the high level of commitment to my patient care and practice that I strive for every day.

"I really enjoy my role, and I want to help people live their lives to the fullest.

"I enjoy getting to know people and understanding what matters to them, walking alongside them through their journey offering care, support, advice, education and a friendly face."

Debbie has been working for Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust (NDHT) in a variety of nursing roles for 33 years and worked on Alexandra Ward at North Devon District Hospital when it was a rehabilitation ward.

She played a key role in developing the rehabilitation service in the community.

Debbie joins a national network of supportive and caring Queen's Nurses, including nursing colleagues working in Lynton, Holsworthy, Torrington and Bideford, and in specialist nursing areas such as care home staff training and support for patients with learning disabilities.

Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse at NDHT, said: "Debbie has shown an outstanding level of commitment to caring for our patients in the community and supporting them to maintain their independence at home.

"Congratulations to Debbie for this fantastic recognition of her work - it is truly well deserved."