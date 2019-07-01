Police were called to the night spot just before 3am on Friday (June 28) and arrested two men in connection with the alleged incident.

The alleged victim was a local man in his 20s.

Wayne Tandy, aged 37, of Broadway, Wakefield, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Nicholas Stephenson, aged 29, from Barden Road, Wakefield, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Both men appeared at Exeter Magistrates on Saturday (June 29).

Tandy has been held on remand and is next due before Exeter Crown Court on August 1.

Stephenson has been released on police bail and will appear at North Devon Magistrates Court in Barnstaple on Friday, July 12.

Note: The earlier published version of this story gave incorrect details of the charges against Tandy, after the wrong information was provided by Devon and Cornwall Police.