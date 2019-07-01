Police are investigating the alleged offence at the Queen Street night spot, which happened at around 2.45am on Friday, June 28.

Wayne Tandy, aged 37, of Broadway, Wakefield, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Nicholas Stephenson, aged 29, from Barden Road, Wakefield, was charged with driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Both men appeared at Exeter Magistrates on Saturday (June 29) and will appear at Barnstaple Magistrates Court on Friday (July 12).

Police said a man sustained minor injuries.