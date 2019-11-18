Discharge co-ordinator Charlotte Rushden will find out on Wednesday, November 20 if she has won at a glittering awards ceremony in the London Science Museum.

She works on two wards that care for orthopaedic and trauma patients and assists with supporting discharge planning.

Her rapport with patients has been described as 'outstanding' by colleagues.

Karen Reeves, senior staff nurse who nominated her, said: "She has such a good rapport with patients - it's lovely to see her interacting with people, who clearly value her.

"When patients are discharged from hospital it all goes really smoothly thanks to Charlotte. Going home from hospital can be scary for patients and families, but with Charlotte's support everyone knows what's going to happen and that helps people feel safe.

"For staff here on the ward, she is a mine of useful information who is always helping out where she can. We all need a bit of Charlotte!"

Charlotte added: "I love my job! I like helping people get home from hospital, and I really get to know the patients and their families in this role. When people are in hospital they can be going through some of the worst moments of their lives, and I'm glad that I can be part of making those moments a bit better.

"This summer we've seen a few people who have had a fracture after falling whilst on holiday. They've been so grateful that we've helped them get better and arranged for them to go home or to a hospital that's closer to home. It's an amazing thing to do."