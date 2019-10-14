Police and the fire service were called to Allen Bank at Newport at around 4.10am on Monday, October 14 after several calls from the public.

On arrival, the fire crew from Barnstaple found one car well alight and another also affected, but that had been put out before the fire fighters got there.

They got to work to extinguish the blazing car, but report that it was completely destroyed, while the second vehicle suffered around five per cent damage and there was also some heat damage to a nearby property.

The fires are thought to have been started deliberately and an investigation is underway.

If you saw anything or have any information, call 101.