The traditional fireworks will be visible over the town centre and riverfront at midnight to welcome in the new year.

The Longbridge will be shut for a short period around midnight to allow people to watch the fireworks safely.

There are a variety of New Year's Eve events and parties at venues around the town.

At Lilico's on the Square people can join the New Year's Eve Party with tunes from DJ Pete Robinson and his Soul Club set.

Latitude 48 has live music all day and free entry throughout, plus a late license. The fancy dress theme is 'Fear and loathing in Las Vegas' and there will be music from Boogiewax, Gonzo Pete, Bossa and Lairdgrooves.

Lush Bar and Restaurant has DJ Simon Poyser and guests playing from 9pm till late.

The Bull and Bear has a ticket only Psychic Supper event, while Clayton's has a special New Year's Eve menu.

The Golden Lion Tap will be open until late, with karaoke and free entry.

Fever and Boutique has a New Year's Eve Black Magic Party and will be open until 4am.

62 The Bank and Bar 62 is inviting revellers to book tables for its New Year's Eve celebration.

