New Coast Events is organising the festivities for the first time and is aiming at a family-friendly atmosphere that will run throughout the day until late.

There will be street food vendors, live music and of course the big countdown followed by fireworks at midnight.

The Braunton-based company has been given permission by Barnstaple Town Centre Management to organise the event this year.

Director Matt Beveridge said it would start around noon on December 31 with music playing and food and drink available in a relaxed atmosphere.

The company’s distinctive double decker bus will be parked on the Square as a stage and around 5-6pm it will all move up a gear, with Barnstaple-born hip hop artist Ben Hunter performing.

There will be live DJs throughout the night too, with DJ Wan headlining. Food and drinks vendors will be dotted around too.

Matt said: “It’s a mini festival for New Year’s Eve and we just wanted to try something a bit different.

“We’’ be trying something new this year and if it goes well maybe we can step it up for next year, but for now it’s about trying to promote local talent and vendors and just having a bit of fun with it.

“It is going to be family-friendly and the idea is just to have a good time for New Year’s Eve.”