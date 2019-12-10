A live donkey will be joining the Barnstaple Nativity Trail on Saturday, December 14 - and it's free to take part. A live donkey will be joining the Barnstaple Nativity Trail on Saturday, December 14 - and it's free to take part.

The event is organised by Barnstaple churches in the town centre with a free trail to look for characters from the Nativity story.

It starts at 11am wherever people can find one of the characters in town and get their free passport.

After collecting their passport, children will need to search around the High Street, Banbury's, the Pannier Market, the Royal and Fortescue Hotel and Green Lanes.

The aim is to find characters such as Mary and Joseph, the innkeepers, the shepherds, the wise men, the angels, King Herod, a star and a real donkey.

From each they must collect a sticker and a code word and work out a coded message.

The Trail ends at 1pm when the characters will follow the donkey back to Christ Church in Bear Street from Banbury's. Refreshments will be available from 11.30am onwards at Christ Church for all participants when they have completed the trail.