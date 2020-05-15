Cute crochet characters from a mysterious benefactor adorn the lampposts leading up to Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple. Picture: Simon Ellery Cute crochet characters from a mysterious benefactor adorn the lampposts leading up to Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple. Picture: Simon Ellery

She has been placing cute crochet animals on lampposts and street furniture on Park Lane in Barnstaple, which leads up to Park Lane Nursing Home, as revealed by the Gazette last week.

The yarn bomb trail has continued to grow and now it extends back into parts of Rock Park as well.

Robin told us last summer she had been involved in the Random Acts of Crochet Kindness Project, where small crochet flowers are left in public places for people to find and take home.

She said: “So when the Coronavirus pandemic hit, I wanted to do something similar to make people smile.

Staff at Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple join the street decoration by putting up pom poms. Picture: Simon Ellery Staff at Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple join the street decoration by putting up pom poms. Picture: Simon Ellery

“I started with yarn bombing the hospital but felt that wasn’t enough. Park Lane Nursing Home is very local to me so I contacted them to see if it would be okay.

“At the time, care homes being overlooked was very much in the news and I wanted to do something nice for the staff and residents so they wouldn’t feel forgotten.

“I had such lovely feedback from everyone that a yarn bomb trail has slowly emerged and it has spilt over into Rock Park itself now!

“I hadn’t planned on being discovered so quickly, seeing this news article was quite a surprise.”

Crochet decorations placed at Park Lane in Barnstaple during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Simon Ellery Crochet decorations placed at Park Lane in Barnstaple during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Simon Ellery

Robin said more is planned and new ones are popping up weekly. If anyone needs one repaired or removed, please let her know via the Hooked by Robin Facebook page.

If anyone wants to learn crocheting, Robin has tutorials on her YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/HookedbyRobin .

