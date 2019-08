The broken door at the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon. Picture: NDC The broken door at the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon. Picture: NDC

The window in one of the main doors of the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon was found smashed on the morning of Thursday, August 8 when staff arrived, together with several alcohol bottles around the door.

With the new extension due to be opened soon, there is concern that more damage could occur and the public have been asked to be on the alert.

Manager Alison Mills said: "Damage such as broken windows is very concerning to us, particularly with the new extension opening soon.

"We do not want this type of behaviour to go unnoticed in our community so I would like to urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity they see happening around the museum to the police."

North Devon Council leader, Councillor David Worden, added: "The museum is a valuable community resource for residents of North Devon and we all have a part to play in looking after it now and for future generations.

"We want to make sure that people know this type of behaviour won't be tolerated in our community, so if you saw anything suspicious on the night of August 7, please get in touch with the police."