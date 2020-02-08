Archie Parkhouse and his dog Sally, Millhams, Dolton, April 1982, by James Ravilious. Picture: Beaford Archive Archie Parkhouse and his dog Sally, Millhams, Dolton, April 1982, by James Ravilious. Picture: Beaford Archive

The exhibition, An Eye for Life, is a collection of Ravilious's black and white photographs of rural life in North Devon, offering an unparalleled view of the landscape, communities and agricultural practices over 17 years, starting in the 1970s.

The collection will be on display in the new Exhibition Gallery until May 31 and runs in conjunction with the new annual Documentary Photography Open competition.

This aims to provide a platform for amateur and established contemporary photographers looking to improve their exposure, enhance their practice and help document North Devon.

The Museum's main building will reopen on Saturday, February 15, with an array of revamped displays and galleries for children and adults to enjoy during the half term break.

A farmer transferrs milk churns toa stand in Sheepwash, East Street, April 1978. Picture: Beaford Archive A farmer transferrs milk churns toa stand in Sheepwash, East Street, April 1978. Picture: Beaford Archive

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, said: "I am delighted to see the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon is holding this fantastic exhibition of contemporary North Devon photography.

"If you are looking for something to do this half term, a visit to the museum will be great fun and very interesting for children and adults alike."

After exploring the museum, visitors can refresh themselves at the new Bromley's cafe, named after the famous Barnstaple tea rooms which operated from the premises which is now The Watergate on the Strand.

To find out more about events happening at the museum, visit their website or follow their Facebook page.