David Butt's daughter Amy with the tribute to her dad in the David Butt Learning Room. Picture: Tony Gussin David Butt's daughter Amy with the tribute to her dad in the David Butt Learning Room. Picture: Tony Gussin

The David Butt Learning Room in the new Long Bridge Wing of the museum was officially opened today in memory of the Pilton legend and councillor who died in 2016.

The former district councillor worked tirelessly for several local good causes but the museum and history were two things close to his heart.

He was also well known for his work for Pilton Green Man Festival, the Amigos charity and his support of Children's Hospice South West, as well as being a former deputy headteacher at Braunton Academy.

Museum manager Alison Mills said: "David was a great supporter of the museum and a driving force in establishing the Museum Development Trust, which played such a significant role in the creation of the new Long Bridge Wing.

"The council and the Development Trust felt it would be a fitting tribute to name the new learning facility after him, in recognition of both his support for the museum and his dedication to education in north Devon."

The new room will be used for a whole range of educational functions, including something else close to David's heart.

His lifelong friend Malcolm Prowse said: "Everybody knows about what he did for the community as a councillor and deputy head, but he spent a lot of his spare time helping with literacy and teaching adults to read.

"So I think it's really poignant that the David Butt Learning Room is also going to be used to for that and I think he would have been really proud."

David's daughter Amy said the family were so grateful for the facility being named in his memory.

She said: "He was never one for recognition so he would have honestly been touched by it."

She said the idea of the room, to help bring the community together and pass on learning and a love of history all embodied everything he valued.

She added: "He just wanted to make the community a better place any way he could, but he never wanted recognition for it."