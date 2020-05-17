Coronavirus testing kit box. Picture: Sadie Green Coronavirus testing kit box. Picture: Sadie Green

The museum closed on March 23 for lockdown but staff have been working remotely to create ways for people to stay in contact and contribute to the growing collection of pictures and stories about life in North Devon.

Sadie Green, activity plan co-ordinator said the arrival of Covid-19 had brought huge changes to home life, employment and communities.

She said: “We would like your help to record this unprecedented time in our history and collect your Covid-19 stories.

“We welcome stories about adapting to lockdown life, care and support in the community and keyworker experiences; stories about social distancing, shopping, Government approved daily exercise and any personal Covid-19 experiences are all welcomed.

Coronavirus cleaning precautions at Morrisons in Bideford. Picture: MBND Coronavirus cleaning precautions at Morrisons in Bideford. Picture: MBND

“Are you writing poems, song lyrics or producing visual artworks? Your story can be big or small, poignant or creative, whatever you wish to share with us will serve as reminder of how the community in North Devon responded to this crisis”

To submit your story and up to three images, visit www.barnstaplemuseum.org.uk/covid-19-you-story/ .

The museum has also launched activities via its Facebook page, including a weekly photo challenge, podcasts about objects in the collection and a virtual Chatty Café.