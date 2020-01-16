Anyone aged 16 and over can apply and there is a range of opportunities which can help people meet their personal goals as well as helping others.

Volunteers are needed as museum hosts, in the kitchen and tearoom, helping out with the shop and tourist information, working with the museum collections or assisting with learning and events activities.

The museum provides a safe, friendly atmosphere where people can learn new skills and improve their confidence, as well as share a passion for North Devon history and attend private views and exhibition talks.

Museum curator, Alison Mills, said: "The new year marks a fresh start for many of us, full of possibilities and good intentions, but by the end of January some of those good intentions have faded away.

"Volunteering is an activity that can help keep you on track and motivated. It also brings the opportunity to meet new people and have new experiences - what could be better? Please come and join us, make new friends and enjoy being part of a community asset."

To find out more about volunteering at the museum, go to https://www.barnstaplemuseum.org.uk/getting-involved/ .

READ MORE: First look inside Barnstaple museum's new Long Bridge Wing .



















































