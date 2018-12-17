Kevin Gale, aged 50, of Barnstaple, will face a fact finding hearing at Exeter Crown Court in the New Year accused of homicide.

Doctors who are treating him at the Langdon Hospital in Dawlish told a judge that his mental state was such that he was not capable of entering a plea or taking part in a normal trial.

The fact-finding hearing on January 7 will decide if Gale killed 39-year-old Lee Richard Turner at the Tesco Extra store at the Barnstaple Retail Park in Station Road, Barnstaple, on August 3.

Gale, also known as Maloney, is also accused of possessing of a knife in a public place.

Mr Turner allegedly suffered multiple stab wounds in an incident at 6.20 pm and died at the North Devon District Hospital, Barnstaple, on the same night.