Sara after completing the New York Marathon in 2016.

Filleigh Primary School teacher Sara Leggott lost her father Ted, aged 62, to melanoma in 2013 and took to running as a way to manage her grief.

She found it helped her to get through the pain and inspired her to do something positive, and in 2014 the mum-of-one ran her first marathon in Barnstaple.

Five years later, she is now working towards achieving a World Marathon Medal by running six races around the world: London, Berlin, New York, Boston, Chicago and Tokyo,

Sara's first time running the London Marathon in 2015.

Sara, 38, has already run four of the six events; she is taking on Boston in April this year and hoping to complete her final marathon in Tokyo next year.

“I really wasn’t a runner before dad died,” he said.

“He died on the Friday and I was supposed to do the Race For Life in Barnstaple on the Friday with my friend.

Sara running her first marathon in Barnstaple, finishing with her son Jack.

“I told her I’d come down and watch but then I ended up running it anyway.

“I joined a running club after that and ran through the grief.

“I wanted to tell my story to inspire others that they should go for their goals to help them through hard times.”

As well as running, Sara also began volunteering at North Devon Hospice, and decided she would take on her first marathon to raise money for charity.

She has also helped to set up a weekly running club for the children at her school, and is using her marathon efforts to inspire their learning.

After running the Barnstaple Marathon in 2014, Sara decided to go for the world marathons.

Sara after finishing the Berlin Marathon in 2017.

She ran the London Marathon in 2015, and again last year; New York in 2016; Boston in 2017 and Chicago last year.

“We have certainly seen the sights and it’s been incredible,” she added.

“I think New York was my favourite, running through all the different boroughs and seeing the Empire State building – it was just amazing.”

Sara in the Chicago Marathon in 2018.

During her marathon efforts, Sara has raised money for various melanoma charities, as well as North Devon Hospice, and the hospice in East Devon who cared for her father.

Her latest challenge is raising money for Impact Melanoma. To sponsor Sara or follow her efforts, visit www.challengesara.co.uk