Police and an ambulance were called to the restaurant car park at around 2.15am on Sunday, October 6 after reports of an altercation.

A man in his 40s from Hampshire had been stabbed in the arm - his injuries described as serious but not life-threatening - and another man in his 20s from Barnstaple received a superficial arm wound.

There was an incident inside the restaurant an hour or so earlier, when criminal damage was caused, and police believe the incidents are linked.

The suspect is still at large and police are appealing for witnesses and would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area from around midnight.

Anyone with any information that could help is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/090373/19.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.