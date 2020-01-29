Mayor Alan Rennles is keen to invite revellers to join him for one of the premiere fundraising events of the year in support of his mayor's charities of Age Concern Barnstaple and the See Hear Centre.

The ball will be held at the Barnstaple Hotel and is a black tie and ball gown affair, with tickets £35 per person to include welcome drink, three course meal and live music with Sam Dowden, plus an auction and raffle.

Andrea Scott of Age Concern Barnstaple said the support of the town council had been invaluable. She said: "The trustees are absolutely so appreciative of the recognition the council has given for what we do in the Barnstaple area.

"We have so many vulnerable people on our books, so that if we were not there, possibly something terrible could happen."

Jan Marshall at the See Hear Centre added: "We were honoured to be nominated as a mayor's charity and what we do is a very important service in the North Devon area, as we are able to lend people equipment to help with sight and hearing and to offer advice and information."

For tickets, call 01271 373311 or email admin@barnstapletowncouncil.gov.uk .