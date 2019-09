Haidyn Barnsby, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection to an alleged assault on September 7.

Officers said inquiries remained ongoing to locate and arrest him.

Barnsby is described as white, around five feet seven inches tall and of slim build.

He has light brown hair and is usually clean shaven.

He has links to Ilfracombe, South Molton and Bideford.

Anyone who sees Barnsby and anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 999, quoting CR/081238/19.